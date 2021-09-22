Uber Eats Adds Pickup Map Feature
- Uber Technologies' (NYSE: UBER) Uber Eats added a new pickup map feature to its app to help users search for restaurants or merchants close to them.
- The map localizes to the user, helping them type the kind of food they were seeking with words or emojis to see nearby, including the exact distance from the user's location, TechCrunch reports
- Users can see options to choose Delivery or Pickup at the app.
- Uber Eats claimed 700,000 local restaurants and merchants on its pickup map.
- Uber's initiative reflects its revised outlook.
- Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 2.07% at $45.28 on the last check Wednesday.
