Vivos Therapeutics Inc. To Present At Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”), today announced that its chairman and CEO Kirk Huntsman and CFO Brad Amman will be presenting at the online Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference at 2:20 pm ET on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. The event is scheduled to take place from Sept. 29-30, 2021. Investors interested in joining the Vivos presentation should visit https://ibn.fm/JFY3h to register for a free spectator pass. A replay of the presentation will be available for view following the presentation on Vivos’ website.

About Vivos Therapeutics Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for adult patients suffering from mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”). The Vivos treatment involves customized oral appliances and treatment protocols called the Vivos System. Vivos believes that its Vivos System oral appliance technology represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for adults with mild-to-moderate OSA. Vivos also sells orthodontic appliances for adults and children. Vivos’ oral appliances have proven effective in over 19,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,250 trained dentists. Combining proprietary technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues that comprise a patient’s upper airway, the Vivos System opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes VivosScore, powered by the SleepImage diagnostic technology, for home sleep testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (“VIP”) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using the Vivos System. For more information, visit www.VivosLife.com.

