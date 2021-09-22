 Skip to main content

Ford Partners With Redwood Materials For Battery Recycling
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
  • Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has partnered with Redwood Materials, a battery materials company, to localize the supply chain network with electric battery recycling.
  • The collaboration will create recycling options for end-of-life vehicles, ramp lithium-ion recycling, and increase U.S. battery production.
  • Ford has invested $50 million to help expand Redwood's manufacturing footprint.
  • The alliance will integrate battery recycling into Ford's domestic battery strategy as Redwood's recycling technology can recover, on average, more than 95% of the elements like nickel, cobalt, lithium, and copper. 
  • Price Action: F shares are trading higher by 3.6% at $13.23 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

