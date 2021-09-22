Ford Partners With Redwood Materials For Battery Recycling
- Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has partnered with Redwood Materials, a battery materials company, to localize the supply chain network with electric battery recycling.
- The collaboration will create recycling options for end-of-life vehicles, ramp lithium-ion recycling, and increase U.S. battery production.
- Ford has invested $50 million to help expand Redwood's manufacturing footprint.
- The alliance will integrate battery recycling into Ford's domestic battery strategy as Redwood's recycling technology can recover, on average, more than 95% of the elements like nickel, cobalt, lithium, and copper.
- Price Action: F shares are trading higher by 3.6% at $13.23 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.