5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) - P/E: 0.89 Danaos (NYSE:DAC) - P/E: 2.1 Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ:CRESY) - P/E: 1.67 SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) - P/E: 6.45 BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) - P/E: 1.88

This quarter, Seanergy Maritime Hldgs experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.01 in Q1 and is now 0.01. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Danaos saw an increase in earnings per share from 2.83 in Q1 to 3.34 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.97%, which has decreased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 3.05%.

Most recently, Cresud SACIF reported earnings per share at -0.08, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at -0.09. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.07%, which has decreased by 0.69% from 2.76% last quarter.

This quarter, SPAR Group experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.04 in Q1 and is now 0.02. SPAR Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

BlueLinx Hldgs's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 11.61, whereas in Q1, they were at 6.44. BlueLinx Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.