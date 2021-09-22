 Skip to main content

Access Industries Offloads Warner Music Shares Worth $103M At Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 10:27am   Comments
  • Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) priced 2.34 million shares sold by Access Industries, LLC affiliates at $44 per share for $102.96 million in a secondary public offering.
  • The offer price implies a 2.2% discount to Warner's September 21 closing price of $45.
  • Warner is not selling any shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds.
  • The stock gained 18.5% year-to-date.
  • Price Action: WMG shares traded lower by 2.80% at $43.74 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

