Access Industries Offloads Warner Music Shares Worth $103M At Discount
- Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) priced 2.34 million shares sold by Access Industries, LLC affiliates at $44 per share for $102.96 million in a secondary public offering.
- The offer price implies a 2.2% discount to Warner's September 21 closing price of $45.
- Warner is not selling any shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds.
- The stock gained 18.5% year-to-date.
- Price Action: WMG shares traded lower by 2.80% at $43.74 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.
