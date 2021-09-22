Dave & Buster's Entertainment CEO Brian Jenkins To Retire
- Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) has announced that Brian A. Jenkins will retire as the Chief Executive Officer and a member of its Board of Directors.
- Jenkins will continue to serve as CEO and a Board director through September 30, 2021. He will become a Senior Advisor to the CEO until November 30, 2021.
- The company has appointed its Chair Kevin M. Sheehan as interim CEO, effective October 1, 2021, until a permanent successor is named.
- Price Action: PLAY shares are trading higher by 0.81% at $35.91 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
