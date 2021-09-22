 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 8:22am   Comments
Share:
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Alpine Immune Sciences

The Trade: Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) Director Peter Thompson acquired a total of 1010637 shares at an average price of $9.40. The insider spent $9,499,987.80 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: Alpine Immune Sciences recently reported $91 million private placement.

What Alpine Immune Sciences Does: Alpine Immune Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.

Sensient Technologies

The Trade: Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) 10% owner Winder Investment Pte Ltd, Haldor Foundation, Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a total of 60000 shares at an average price of $91.62. To acquire these shares, it cost $5,497,255.72.

What’s Happening: In July, the company reported upbeat quarterly results.

What Sensient Technologies Does: Sensient Technologies manufactures and markets natural and synthetic colors, flavors, and flavor extracts.

Tyra Biosciences

The Trade: Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) Director Cormorant Asset Management Lp, Bihua Chen, Cormorant Global Healthcare Master Fund Lp, Cormorant Private Healthcare Fund Iii Lp bought a total of 1069932 shares at an average price of $16.00. To acquire these shares, it cost $5,000,000.00.

What’s Happening: The company recently priced its IPO at $17 per share.

What Tyra Biosciences Does: Tyra Biosciences is a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SXT + ALPN)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
20 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Alpine Immune Sciences Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
The Past Week's Notable Insider Buys: Continental Resources, Oscar Health And More
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Past Week's Notable Insider Buys: Chipotle, Krispy Kreme, Petco Health And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Insider BuyingNews Small Cap Insider Trades Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com