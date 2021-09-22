 Skip to main content

Match To Repurchase Exchangeable Senior Notes Via Equity, Note Offerings
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 10:20am   Comments
  • Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced plans to initiate a registered direct equity offering.
  • Match subsidiary, Match Group Holdings II, LLC also plans to offer $500 million senior notes due 2031 in a private institutional placement.
  • The offering proceeds will help to repurchase 0.875% exchangeable senior notes due 2022 under privately negotiated agreements.
  • Match held $3.8 billion in long-term debt as of June 30.
  • Price Action: MTCH shares traded higher by 0.97% at $153.40 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Tech

