Match To Repurchase Exchangeable Senior Notes Via Equity, Note Offerings
- Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced plans to initiate a registered direct equity offering.
- Match subsidiary, Match Group Holdings II, LLC also plans to offer $500 million senior notes due 2031 in a private institutional placement.
- The offering proceeds will help to repurchase 0.875% exchangeable senior notes due 2022 under privately negotiated agreements.
- Match held $3.8 billion in long-term debt as of June 30.
- Price Action: MTCH shares traded higher by 0.97% at $153.40 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.