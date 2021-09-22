 Skip to main content

Hyatt Hotels Begins Equity Offering To Fund Apple Leisure Acquisition
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 8:37am   Comments
  • Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE: Hhas announced a public offering of 7 million shares of its Class A common stock. The company will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 1 million shares. 
  • Hyatt expects to use the offering net proceeds to fund a portion of the purchase price for its pending acquisition of Apple Leisure Group.
  • Related ContentHyatt Hotels To Acquire Resort Management Company Apple Leisure Group For $2.7B.
  • The company had previously announced that it intends to fund more than 80% of the purchase price with a combination of $1.0 billion of cash on hand and new debt financing and the remainder with equity financing.
  • Price Action: H shares are trading lower by 2.35% at $71.95 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

