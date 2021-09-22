 Skip to main content

Beyond Air Issues Regulatory Update For LungFit PH System
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 7:17am   Comments
  • Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ: XAIRannounced a regulatory update for the approval process of its LungFit PH system.
  • The Company said that the FDA facility inspections are currently ongoing. These inspections are required for the approval of the premarket application (PMA) for LungFit PH. 
  • Beyond Air has reiterated its guidance for the commercial launch of LungFit PH in the U.S. by Q4 of 2021. 
  • The Company completed the Stage 1 Assessment Audit of its quality system. The development marks the first part of a two-stage inspection and quality review audit. The LungFit PH is expected to be granted CE Mark in Europe in 1H of 2022.
  • XAIR stock’s LungFit PH is a cylinder-free, phasic flow nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery system. 
  • The ventilator-compatible version of the device also can generate NO from ambient air on demand. The NO is delivered to the lungs at concentrations ranging from 1 part per million (ppm) to 80 ppm.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: XAIR stock slipped 5.50% to $11.85 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

