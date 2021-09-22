Beyond Air Issues Regulatory Update For LungFit PH System
- Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ: XAIR) announced a regulatory update for the approval process of its LungFit PH system.
- The Company said that the FDA facility inspections are currently ongoing. These inspections are required for the approval of the premarket application (PMA) for LungFit PH.
- Beyond Air has reiterated its guidance for the commercial launch of LungFit PH in the U.S. by Q4 of 2021.
- The Company completed the Stage 1 Assessment Audit of its quality system. The development marks the first part of a two-stage inspection and quality review audit. The LungFit PH is expected to be granted CE Mark in Europe in 1H of 2022.
- XAIR stock’s LungFit PH is a cylinder-free, phasic flow nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery system.
- The ventilator-compatible version of the device also can generate NO from ambient air on demand. The NO is delivered to the lungs at concentrations ranging from 1 part per million (ppm) to 80 ppm.
- Price Action: XAIR stock slipped 5.50% to $11.85 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.
