Hancock Jaffe To Rebrand As enVVeno Medical
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HJLI) will change its name to enVVeno Medical Corporation and start under a new ticker, "NVNO," from October 1.
- The Company will also narrow its strategic focus to reflect its decision to go all-in on the VenoValve and treat venous disease.
- Hancock Jaffe is ready to begin enrollment for the U.S. pivotal trial for the VenoValve, a potential treatment for deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
- Price Action: HJLI stock traded 2.08% lower at $9.40 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
