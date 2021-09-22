Allison Transmission Signs Strategic Collaboration With Jing-Jin Electric
- Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) has signed a partnership agreement with Jing-Jin Electric (JJE), a Chinese vehicle motor and power system maker, to develop electrified powertrain solutions for global commercial vehicles.
- The strategic collaboration partnership will allow both parties to benefit from a global manufacturing presence and service networks to support customers in local markets.
- In addition, Allison has committed to providing debt financing supporting JJE North America's commercial vehicle electric drive product development, testing, and manufacturing acceleration efforts.
- Price Action: ALSN shares closed lower by 0.11% at $35.25 on Tuesday.
