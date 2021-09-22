 Skip to main content

Lear Enters JV With Hu Lane For Connector Products
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 6:36am   Comments
  • Lear Corp (NYSE: LEAhas signed a definitive agreement for a joint venture (JV) with Hu Lane Associate Inc, a manufacturer of automotive connector products. The financial terms of the JV were not disclosed.
  • Lear will own a majority equity interest in the JV and will consolidate its financial results.
  • The JV will be based initially in Yangzhou, China. The parties anticipate regulatory approval and appoint JV management during Q4 of 2021.
  • Lear expects the JV to expand its vertical integration capabilities to engineer and produce a portfolio of connection systems products for current and future vehicle architectures offered by automotive manufacturers.
  • Price Action: LEA shares closed lower by 0.69% at $146.17 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

