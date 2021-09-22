 Skip to main content

Niu Technologies' Finance Chief Hardy Peng Zhang Resigns
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 5:55am   Comments
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) has announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Hardy Peng Zhang, due to personal reasons, effective September 30, 2021.
  • The Company has begun an active search for a new finance chief. 
  • Zhang will continue to work closely with the company for the next three months as an advisor to facilitate a smooth transition.
  • Price Action: NIU shares closed higher by 5.59% at $25.33 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: News Small Cap Management

