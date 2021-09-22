50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) shares dipped 29.9% to close at $8.36 on profit-taking after the stock rallied over 100% yesterday.
- uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) dropped 17.4% to close at $5.08 after gaining 14% on Monday.
- Movano Inc. (NASDAQ: MOVE) fell 16.4% to settle at $3.22.
- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: KULR) declined 13.2% to settle at $2.37.
- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) fell 12.9% to settle at $3.4850.
- RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ: ROLL) dropped 12.2% to close at $189.30 after the company announced a common stock offering of 3 million shares and $400 million in aggregate liquidation preference of series A mandatory convertible preferred stock.
- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) fell 12% to close at $4.10 after jumping 66% on Monday.
- EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) dropped 11.7% to close at $3.48. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKYA) declined 11.4% to settle at $17.08.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) fell 11.2% to close at $2.86 after jumping over 28% on Monday.
- Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MIMO) dropped 10.9% to close at $8.24.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) shares declined 9.4% to settle at $4.36.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) fell 8.3% to settle at $11.03
- after the company announced the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter regarding its New Drug Application for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares fell 7% to close at $7.49. Innate Pharma’s partner AstraZeneca recently presented results from the COAST Phase 2 trial during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Congress 2021.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) fell 6% to close at $45.60. Alcoa plans restart of aluminum smelting capacity at Alumar in Brazil.
