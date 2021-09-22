Facebook Oversight Board Probes XCheck, Whitelisting
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Oversight Board blogged that it reviewed the social media company's practice of maintaining separate sets of rules for high-profile users "XCheck."
- The Board has also probed Facebook's rendering of selective users as immune from enforcement actions called "whitelisting." The probe follows the Wall Street Journal's report on the system.
- The Oversight Board has reached out to Facebook and expects a briefing shortly.
- Facebook previously told the Oversight Board that it only used the system in a small number of instances.
- Separately, Facebook recently highlighted dedicating 40,000 employees and investment of over $13 billion on safety and security.
- Price Action: FB shares closed higher by 0.5% at $357.48 on Tuesday.
