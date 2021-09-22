 Skip to main content

Facebook Oversight Board Probes XCheck, Whitelisting
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 6:51am   Comments
Facebook Oversight Board Probes XCheck, Whitelisting
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Oversight Board blogged that it reviewed the social media company's practice of maintaining separate sets of rules for high-profile users "XCheck."
  • The Board has also probed Facebook's rendering of selective users as immune from enforcement actions called "whitelisting." The probe follows the Wall Street Journal's report on the system.
  • The Oversight Board has reached out to Facebook and expects a briefing shortly.
  • Facebook previously told the Oversight Board that it only used the system in a small number of instances.
  • Separately, Facebook recently highlighted dedicating 40,000 employees and investment of over $13 billion on safety and security.
  • Price Action: FB shares closed higher by 0.5% at $357.48 on Tuesday.

