 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Hopes To Roll Out Tesla Insurance Worldwide, Beginning With Texas Next Month, But Says Regulations Present Massive Challenge
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 22, 2021 4:15am   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Hopes To Roll Out Tesla Insurance Worldwide, Beginning With Texas Next Month, But Says Regulations Present Massive Challenge

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is planning on offering car insurance, "based on actual driving history," in Texas next month, as per the company’s CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: The electric vehicle manufacturer, which already offers insurance in California, is hoping to jump into the insurance fray in Texas next month and anticipates approval in New York next year, Musk said.

The entrepreneur noted that the regulatory process for approval to offer insurance is “extremely slow & complex” and varies considerably by state.

See Also: ​​How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Shares

Notably, Musk’s comments came in response to a Tesla user who said on Twitter he was quoted $500 per month for a Model Y car.

Separately, Musk also said on Twitter that Tesla would hopefully roll out the product worldwide in the long term.

Why It Matters: Tesla Insurance was rolled out in California in August 2019. At the time, it was reported that the company’s coverage was up to 30% less expensive in some instances.
See Also: ​​Tesla Expanding Insurance On Its Cars To Illinois

At the time, industry analysts said that the Tesla insurance product wasn’t likely to massively disrupt the insurance sector.

An app data leak, reported in June, found code that indicated rates for insurance would be adjusted based on time spent using autopilot, speed, miles driven per day, and other statistics.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Tesla shares closed nearly 1.3% higher at $739.38 in the regular session and fell 0.32% in the after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

This Nimble EV Stock Has Outperformed Tesla And Other Major Automakers In September
An Inside Look At The Battery Technology Company That 'Beat Tesla To Mars'
Tesla And AMD Lead The Nasdaq-100
2 Ways Rivian Might Have Big Initial Release In US And Fight Off Competition
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Tesla, Nio, Xpeng Or Li Auto?
One Way Or Another, Rivian Could Make History
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Tesla InsuranceNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com