 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why FedEx Stock Is Trading Lower After-Hours Tuesday
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 21, 2021 4:58pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) are trading lower following the release of their Q1 earnings report which missed on EPS and beat on revenue. The company reported adjusted EPS at $4.37, missing the $5.00 analyst consensus with reported sales at $22B, beating the expectations of $21.91B.

Management attributed an estimated $450M year over year increase in costs due to a constrained labor market which resulted in network inefficiencies, higher wage rates, and increased purchased transportation expenses. Additionally, the company noted continued supply chain disruptions which have slowed U.S. domestic parcel demand compared to earlier company forecasts.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in both domestic and international markets. The company pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world’s largest “express” package provider.

At the time of publication, shares of FedEx Corporation were trading 4.04% lower on the day at $241.89, reversing an earlier positive market close. The stock has a 52-week low of $230.27 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FDX)

FRONTDoor Collective Raises $7.5M For Sustainable, Last-Mile Delivery Standards
Early Market Trading Action Could Be Telling As Markets Rebound From Monday's Selloff
FedEx To Raise Shipping Rates For FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight Services
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge; Fed Meeting In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For September 21, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For September 21, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com