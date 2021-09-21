 Skip to main content

Tesla And AMD Lead The Nasdaq-100
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 4:59pm   Comments
U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Tuesday following Monday’s weakness. Major indices were trading lower again as investors weigh continued concerns over COVID-19, the Federal Reserve's upcoming two-day meeting and a sell-off in some Chinese equities.

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.09% to $433.63
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.12% to $366.15
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) fell 0.09% to $339.11

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq-100 Tuesday.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

Elsewhere On The Street

CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said Monday investors like him should book profits in their cryptocurrency portfolios before things get worse due to the weakness related to struggling Chinese property developer Evergrande… Read More

The long-awaited feature of cryptocurrency wallets and transfers on Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) could be coming soon… Read More

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) shares were up 11.33% at $326.73 in afternoon trading. Here's a technical analysis of the stock… Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

