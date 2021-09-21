Tesla And AMD Lead The Nasdaq-100

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Tuesday following Monday’s weakness. Major indices were trading lower again as investors weigh continued concerns over COVID-19, the Federal Reserve's upcoming two-day meeting and a sell-off in some Chinese equities.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.09% to $433.63

(NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.09% to $433.63 The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.12% to $366.15

(NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.12% to $366.15 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) fell 0.09% to $339.11

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq-100 Tuesday.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

