An Inside Look At The Battery Technology Company That 'Beat Tesla To Mars'

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX: KULR) held its "Battery Solutions Day" event on Tuesday afternoon.

The company develops and commercializes high-performance thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries and other components.

Batteries already represent a multi-billion dollar market, but it's expected to grow five times larger over the next 10 to 15 years, KULR Technology Group CEO Michael Mo said Tuesday during the event.

KULR Technology Group is finding success in the battery transportation and energy storage markets, he said.

The company is known for its carbon-fiber structure, he said, adding that it's so innovative, NASA incorporated it into its Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover program. "We are proud to say that we beat Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to Mars," he said.

Technology: Keith Cochran, president and COO of KULR Technology Group, said the company's new CellCheck product will dramatically increase the safety of battery packs by providing instant analysis of current and historic health. "We believe this will be a game-changing product for the $38 billion lithium-ion battery market."

He referred to existing smart battery technology as a "kindergarten-level solution."

"CellCheck is like a master's class professor," Cochran said. It checks charge cycles, excess heat/cold events, vibration, pressure and much more.

The company expects CellCheck to be at the center of KULR Technology Group's smart battery platform. CellCheck is set to be released in the first half of 2022.

KULR Technology Group provides the safest passive propagation resistant packaging solution for lithium batteries. The company's packaging was utilized by NASA to ship laptop batteries to the International Space Station in 2019.

Its packaging helps to avoid explosions and fires when something goes awry inside a battery pack.

KULR Technology Group has developed a proprietary automated system that will allow cells to be optically inspected for cosmetic defects, measured for dimensional variations and checked to ensure proper capacity. The cells will also be electrically tested via a capacity cycle, Cochran said. Each cell will be given a serial number and all test data will be accessible for customers on the cloud.

KULR Technology Group expects to generate $5 million to $10 million in revenue during the first year of its cell screening project.

Photo: Courtesy of KULR Technology Group.