Generac Unveils New Solar Microinverter Solutions
- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) entered the Microinverter industry with new products. The company introduced solar microinverter solutions, Generac PWRmicros, which will be available to order and ship in early 2022.
- The new products include Generac PWRmicro 2:1, a dual-module, 720W microinverter, and the Generac PWRmicro 1:1, a single-module microinverter.
- The company launched PWRgenerator, a new type of DC generator designed to recharge PWRcell Battery rapidly.
- Generac also launched PWRmanager, a load management system for PWRcell Energy Storage System.
- Price Action: GNRC shares closed higher by 0.96% at $425.22 on Tuesday.
