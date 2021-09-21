Why Former Veteran NYSE Trader Bought Shares of AMC, Dutch Bros and Helbiz Tuesday Morning

Veteran trader David Green was back live trading on Benzinga Tuesday morning, and the long-time trader made some trades in some high-flying stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS), and Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ)

Shares of AMC traded lower Tuesday morning for the second day in a row. At one point, the stock was down more than 7% from its Tuesday open price. Green recognized that AMC’s stock was reaching a pivot point, and he put out a buy order at $37.80.

“$37.80 that’s our pivot point,” Green said.

The stock ended up hitting $37.82 and quickly reversing, gaining more than 3% in less than an hour.

Live Trading With David Green is a morning trading show in which David live trades the open on Benzinga. The show airs Monday-Wednesday at 9:25 am ET on BenzingaTV.

Stocks Discussed On The Show

Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros stock opened on Tuesday slightly higher than Monday’s close, but then started trading lower. At one point, Dutch Bros stock was down more than 7% Tuesday morning. The stock reversed, and ended up soaring throughout the day, at one point up more than 15%. Since the company’s IPO last Wednesday, the stock is up more than 60%.

Helbiz

Helbiz’s stock was one of the biggest gainers in Tuesday’s session. The stock opened at $34.45, more than 100% from its close price on Monday. Green pointed out the strength in the stock and put out multiple buy orders at different prices to scoop up shares of Helbiz on any dips.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Helbiz CFO Giulio Profumo will be presenting at Benzinga's virtual EVcon on Wednesday, September 22. Click here to learn more.

Green mostly executes quick day trades, both on the long and short side. When a stock hits one of his pivot points he initiates a buy order with a tight stop loss. Watch the full episode in the clip below, or click here to watch.

About The Show:

Benzinga’s Wall Street Global Trading Academy follows Wall Street Veteran David Green as he live trades at the market open breaks down what he is trading today. The show streams live Monday-Wednesday at 9:25 am ET on Benzinga's Youtube, Twitter, and Twitch.

About The Host

David Green is a 30-year veteran of Wall Street, including 13 years as a specialist on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Since retiring from the floor, Green spends his time helping retail traders. Green built a full-fledged trading course, Wallstreet Global Trading Academy, with fellow floor trader Peter Tuchman. To learn more about the course, click here or follow it on Facebook.