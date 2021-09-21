 Skip to main content

GetSwift Enters Partnership Agreement With Uber
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 3:58pm   Comments
GetSwift Enters Partnership Agreement With Uber
  • GetSwift Technologies Limited has signed a partnership agreement with Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) to integrate and offer a suite of products and services.
  • GetSwift and Uber will integrate their product offerings over the next few months, enabling clients to secure their data, customer interaction, and payments by GetSwift.
  • "Providing delivery as a service to merchants around the world is an Uber priority, and we are happy to be partnering with GetSwift to bring the best of Uber’s logistics network to its new and existing customers," said Pooja Daftary, head of Uber Direct at Uber.
  • Earlier today, Uber narrowed Q3 FY21 Gross Bookings outlook to $22.8 billion – $23.2 billion from $22 billion – $24 billion previously. 
  • Price Action: UBER shares are trading higher by 11.6% at $44.4 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Trading Ideas

