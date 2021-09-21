 Skip to main content

Disney CEO Warns Of Production Delays, Stock Falls
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 21, 2021 3:07pm   Comments
Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is trading lower Tuesday afternoon after CEO Bob Chapek expressed some continuing COVID-19 Delta variant concerns while speaking at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference.

According to reports, Chapek said the resurgence of the variant is creating production delays for the fourth quarter.

Chapek went on to discuss declining subscription video on-demand subscriber trends across some of its streaming services including Hotstar, an Indian on-demand service operated by Disney.

See Also: Disney Covers Up Jessica Rabbit's Considerable Cleavage For Theme Park Ride

Earlier Tuesday, Daiwa Capital analyst Jonathan Kees initiated coverage on Disney with a Buy rating and a price target of $225.

DIS Price Action: Disney has traded as high as $203.02 and as low as $117.23 over a 52-week period.

The stock is down 3.3% at $172.66 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bob Chapek Covid-19News Top Stories Movers Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

