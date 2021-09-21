 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Moderna Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 3:04pm   Comments
Share:
Why Moderna Shares Are Rising

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher by 3.5% at $438.00 as investors watch for signs of progress on booster shot policy.

Moderna last week released a statement detailing incremental data from the Phase 3 COVE study suggested waning immunity a year after the first two doses — a supporting argument in favor of a booster dose... Read More

Moderna is commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020.

Moderna had 24 mRNA development programs as of early 2021, with 13 of these in clinical trials. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease and rare genetic diseases.

Moderna has a 52-week high of $497.49 and a 52-week low of $63.64.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRNA)

9 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Cisco, Moderna, Tesla And More
FDA Panel Votes Against Approval Of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Booster Shot For General Public
British Study To Test Mixed COVID-19 Vaccine Regime In Kids: Reuters
An Airbag For Avis: In Case We (and Bank of America) Are Wrong About The Rental Car Company's Prospects
Moderna Analysts Debate Need For Biopharma's COVID-19 Booster Shot
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com