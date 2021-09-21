Why Moderna Shares Are Rising

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher by 3.5% at $438.00 as investors watch for signs of progress on booster shot policy.

Moderna last week released a statement detailing incremental data from the Phase 3 COVE study suggested waning immunity a year after the first two doses — a supporting argument in favor of a booster dose... Read More

Moderna is commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020.

Moderna had 24 mRNA development programs as of early 2021, with 13 of these in clinical trials. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease and rare genetic diseases.

Moderna has a 52-week high of $497.49 and a 52-week low of $63.64.