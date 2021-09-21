 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Activision Blizzard Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 21, 2021 2:45pm   Comments
Share:
Why Activision Blizzard Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) is trading lower Tuesday following reports that the Securities and Exchange Commision has subpoenaed the company related to recent discrimination claims.

"Federal securities regulators have launched a wide-ranging investigation into Activision Blizzard, including how the videogame-publishing giant handled employees’ allegations of sexual misconduct and workplace discrimination," according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Activision Blizzard was formed in 2008 by the merger of Activision, one of the largest console video game publishers, and Blizzard, one of largest PC video game publishers. The combined firm remains one of the world's largest video game publishers.

ATVI Price Action: Activision Blizzard has traded as high as $104.53 and as low as $71.19 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 3.05% at $73.85 at time of publication.

Photo: Tarcil Tarcil from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATVI)

SEC Launches Probe Of Discrimination Allegations At Activision: What You Need To Know
Tencent, NetEase's Latest Restrictions Could Impact Apple, Activision Blizzard: Bloomberg
10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Apple And Tesla Lead The Nasdaq-100 Lower
Why Activision-Blizzard Shares Are Rising
Moderna And PayPal Lead The QQQ Lower
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com