Booz Allen Secures Position On $350M BITSDIS Contract
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) has won a position on the Biomedical Information Technology, Software Development, and Informatics Support (BITSDIS) contract.
- BITSDIS is a five-year IDIQ contract worth up to $350 million to support the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Cancer Institute (NCI) Center for Biomedical Informatics and Information Technology (CBIIT).
- As a part of this IDIQ, Booz Allen has secured a $29.9 million task order to support the evolving needs of the cancer research community.
- Under the Clinical Trials Reporting Program (CTRP) task order, Booz Allen will provide the complete range of software development, system engineering, and operational support.
- Price Action: BAH shares are trading lower by 2.33% at $77.97 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.