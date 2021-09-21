 Skip to main content

Booz Allen Secures Position On $350M BITSDIS Contract
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 2:43pm   Comments
Booz Allen Secures Position On $350M BITSDIS Contract
  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) has won a position on the Biomedical Information Technology, Software Development, and Informatics Support (BITSDIS) contract.
  • BITSDIS is a five-year IDIQ contract worth up to $350 million to support the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Cancer Institute (NCI) Center for Biomedical Informatics and Information Technology (CBIIT). 
  • As a part of this IDIQ, Booz Allen has secured a $29.9 million task order to support the evolving needs of the cancer research community. 
  • Under the Clinical Trials Reporting Program (CTRP) task order, Booz Allen will provide the complete range of software development, system engineering, and operational support.
  • Price Action: BAH shares are trading lower by 2.33% at $77.97 on the last check Tuesday.

