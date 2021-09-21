 Skip to main content

What's Going On With Lucid Shares Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 21, 2021 1:37pm   Comments
Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) is trading higher Tuesday, possibly in anticipation of the company's Production Preview Week, which is set to begin on Sept. 27.

Lucid said its Production Preview Week will entail a series of events during which the company will open the doors of its Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) factory to members of the media, financial communities, policymakers and a select group of customers.

According to Lucid, "guests will be able to observe the production processes for the Lucid Air and take a deep dive into Lucid’s advanced EV technology with leading engineers."

Lucid is a technology and automotive company that develops next generation electric vehicle technologies.

LCID Price Action: Lucid was up 10.80% at $26.66 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Lucid.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

