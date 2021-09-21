What's Going On With AMC Entertainment's Stock Today?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is trading lower Tuesday, possibly due to theater uncertainty amid COVID-19 Delta variant concerns.

AMC Entertainment is one of the favorite stocks among retail investors. The company recently announced that it will accept some of the most popular cryptocurrencies for online ticket purchases and concession payments by the end of the year.

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron took to Twitter today to measure the demand for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). "I hear from many on my Twitter feed we should accept Dogecoin too. Do you think AMC should explore accepting Dogecoin?"

I sincerely want to hear your opinion, via this Twitter Poll. By year-end 2021, AMC will take Bitcoin, Etherum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for online payments. I hear from many on my Twitter feed we should accept Dogecoin too. Do you think AMC should explore accepting Dogecoin? — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) September 21, 2021

AMC Entertainment is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates or has interests in theaters located in the United States and Europe.

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment has traded as high as $72.62 and as low as $1.91 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 4.42% at $38.51 at time of publication.

Photo: Paul Sableman from Flickr.