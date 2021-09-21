 Skip to main content

What's Going On With AMC Entertainment's Stock Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 21, 2021 1:36pm   Comments

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is trading lower Tuesday, possibly due to theater uncertainty amid COVID-19 Delta variant concerns.

AMC Entertainment is one of the favorite stocks among retail investors. The company recently announced that it will accept some of the most popular cryptocurrencies for online ticket purchases and concession payments by the end of the year.

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron took to Twitter today to measure the demand for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). "I hear from many on my Twitter feed we should accept Dogecoin too. Do you think AMC should explore accepting Dogecoin?"

AMC Entertainment is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates or has interests in theaters located in the United States and Europe.

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment has traded as high as $72.62 and as low as $1.91 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 4.42% at $38.51 at time of publication.

Photo: Paul Sableman from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Adam Aron why it's movingNews

