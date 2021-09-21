Realty Income Closes €93M Sale-Leaseback Transaction In Spain
- Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O) has closed on a €93 million sale-leaseback transaction in Spain.
- The deal consists of seven properties under long-term net lease agreements with Carrefour (OTC: CRERF) and its real estate subsidiary Carrefour Property.
- This transaction represents Realty Income's debut real estate acquisition in Continental Europe. The deal closed on September 16, 2021.
- Realty Income held $231.16 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: O shares are trading higher by 0.15% at $67.71 on the last check Tuesday.
