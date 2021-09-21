 Skip to main content

Realty Income Closes €93M Sale-Leaseback Transaction In Spain
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 1:22pm   Comments
Realty Income Closes €93M Sale-Leaseback Transaction In Spain
  • Realty Income Corp (NYSE: Ohas closed on a €93 million sale-leaseback transaction in Spain.
  • The deal consists of seven properties under long-term net lease agreements with Carrefour (OTC: CRERF) and its real estate subsidiary Carrefour Property. 
  • This transaction represents Realty Income's debut real estate acquisition in Continental Europe. The deal closed on September 16, 2021.
  • Realty Income held $231.16 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: O shares are trading higher by 0.15% at $67.71 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

