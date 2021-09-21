SiriusXM, Marvel Entertainment Launch Marvel Channel On Apple Podcasts
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI), with Marvel Entertainment, launched Marvel Podcasts Unlimited, a premium audio entertainment subscription available exclusively via the new Marvel channel on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple Podcasts.
- The new Marvel channel is available in over 170 countries and regions for $3.99 per month after a seven-day free trial.
- Marvel Podcasts Unlimited provides subscribers with early and exclusive access to podcast series from popular entertainment brands featuring characters like Wolverine, Star-Lord, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Doctor Doom.
- Price Action: SIRI shares traded lower by 0.08% at $6.00 on the last check Tuesday.
