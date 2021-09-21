Genius Sports Signs Data, Trading Partnership With Golden Nugget Online Gaming
- Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE: GENI) has won a new official data and trading partnership with Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: GNOG).
- Genius Sports established the global market for official data, sanctioned directly by the relevant sport's governing body.
- GNOG will be provided with Genius Sports' LiveData, and LiveTrading solutions, delivering official data feeds and pinpoint pricing across thousands of sporting events per year.
- The partnership includes Genius Sports' portfolio of exclusive, official data rights, comprising the English Premier League, NASCAR, Liga MX, Argentine and Colombian soccer, Euroleague Basketball, and NFL.
- Price Action: GENI shares are trading higher by 5.36% at $19.45 on the last check Tuesday.
