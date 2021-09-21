 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Genius Sports Signs Data, Trading Partnership With Golden Nugget Online Gaming
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
Share:
Genius Sports Signs Data, Trading Partnership With Golden Nugget Online Gaming
  • Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE: GENIhas won a new official data and trading partnership with Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: GNOG).
  • Genius Sports established the global market for official data, sanctioned directly by the relevant sport's governing body.
  • GNOG will be provided with Genius Sports' LiveData, and LiveTrading solutions, delivering official data feeds and pinpoint pricing across thousands of sporting events per year.
  • The partnership includes Genius Sports' portfolio of exclusive, official data rights, comprising the English Premier League, NASCAR, Liga MX, Argentine and Colombian soccer, Euroleague Basketball, and NFL.
  • Price Action: GENI shares are trading higher by 5.36% at $19.45 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GENI + GNOG)

Is PointsBet The Next Sports Betting Acquisition By Penn National?
Sportradar IPO Preview: The Thing Behind The Thing For Sports Betting
Genius Sports Shares Pop On Barstool Sportsbook Partnership
Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, Tesla, Genius Sports And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today
Genius Sports Tightens Guidance, Signs More NFL Data Partners: What Investors Should Know
Genius Sports Q2 Revenue Surges 108%; Wins Temporary License In Arizona; To Power SI Sportsbook With Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com