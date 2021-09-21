Why Airbnb Shares Are Rising

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) shares are trading higher by 3.8% at $167.84 as stocks rebound following Monday's weakness. The US recently announced it will ease some travel restrictions on vaccinated foreign visitors, which has possibly helped lift travel sector sentiment amid Delta variant concerns.

Despite COVID-19 reopening uncertainty, Airbnb is trading higher by 13.7% over the past month.

Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered 5.6 million active accommodation listings in 2020. Listings from the company's 4 million hosts are spread over 220 countries and 100,000 cities.

Airbnb has a 52-week high of $219.94 and a 52-week low of $121.50.