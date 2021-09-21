 Skip to main content

Why Genmab's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 11:39am   Comments
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) shares are trading higher after the company, along with Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN), announced the FDA has granted accelerated approval to TIVDAKTM for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy.

Genmab is currently up 3.2% to a price of $44.31. The stock's current volume for the day is 165.60 thousand, which is approximately 40.42% of its previous 30-day average volume of 409.67 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $45.43 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $49.07 and fallen to a low of $30.1.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

 

