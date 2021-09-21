Why Genmab's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) shares are trading higher after the company, along with Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN), announced the FDA has granted accelerated approval to TIVDAKTM for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy.

Genmab is currently up 3.2% to a price of $44.31. The stock's current volume for the day is 165.60 thousand, which is approximately 40.42% of its previous 30-day average volume of 409.67 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $45.43 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $49.07 and fallen to a low of $30.1.

