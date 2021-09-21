 Skip to main content

Why Seagen's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 11:37am   Comments
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares are trading higher after the company, along with Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB), announced the FDA has granted accelerated approval to TIVDAKTM for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy.

Seagen's stock is trading up 6.2% to a price of $168.92. The stock's current volume for the day is 365.81 thousand, which is approximately 55.63% of its previous 30-day average volume of 657.62 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $154.51 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $213.94 and as low as $133.2.

