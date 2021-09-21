 Skip to main content

Why RBC Bearings Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 11:34am   Comments
RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) shares are trading lower after the company announced a common stock offering of 3 million shares and $400 million in aggregate liquidation preference of series A mandatory convertible preferred stock.

RBC Bearings is currently down 14.47% to a price of $184.37. The stock's current volume for the day is 437.62 thousand, which is approximately 635.87% of its previous 30-day average volume of 68.82 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $220.62 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $250.52 and as low as $113.4.

