 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Globant's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 11:33am   Comments
Share:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) shares are trading higher after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $235 to $395.

Globant's stock is trading up 3.06% to a price of $322.69. The stock's volume is currently 122.28 thousand, which is roughly 35.09% of its recent 30-day volume average of 348.50 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $276.05 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $332.79 and fallen to a low of $165.5.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

Latest Ratings for GLOB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy
Aug 2021JefferiesMaintainsBuy
Aug 2021JP MorganMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for GLOB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (GLOB)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 21, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Goldman Sachs Sees 26% Upside For Globant - Read Why
Expert Ratings For Globant
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMNews Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DRMABrookline CapitalInitiates Coverage On14.0
ECHOBarrington ResearchDowngrades
GISMorgan StanleyDowngrades51.0
CLHCJS SecuritiesUpgrades125.0
ETTudor PickeringUpgrades14.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com