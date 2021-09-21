 Skip to main content

Jacobs Secures 13 Positions On Transport For London's Engineering Consultancy Framework
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 10:38am   Comments
Jacobs Secures 13 Positions On Transport For London's Engineering Consultancy Framework
  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: Jhas secured 13 positions on Transport for London's (TfL) Engineering Consultancy Framework. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The awards include key Framework Lots of Multi-Disciplinary Engineering and Rail Services, Transport and non-transport Architecture, and Cyber Security Engineering.
  • TfL estimates the framework to operate for a maximum four-year period and enables the entire TfL organization and London's Borough Authorities to access a broad range of multi-disciplinary design and consultancy services.
  • Jacobs already provides support to TfL's significant projects and engineering portfolio.
  • Price Action: J shares are trading lower by 0.74% at $126.94 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

