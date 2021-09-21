Jacobs Secures 13 Positions On Transport For London's Engineering Consultancy Framework
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) has secured 13 positions on Transport for London's (TfL) Engineering Consultancy Framework. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- The awards include key Framework Lots of Multi-Disciplinary Engineering and Rail Services, Transport and non-transport Architecture, and Cyber Security Engineering.
- TfL estimates the framework to operate for a maximum four-year period and enables the entire TfL organization and London's Borough Authorities to access a broad range of multi-disciplinary design and consultancy services.
- Jacobs already provides support to TfL's significant projects and engineering portfolio.
- Price Action: J shares are trading lower by 0.74% at $126.94 on the last check Tuesday.
