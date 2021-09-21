Disney Covers Up Jessica Rabbit's Considerable Cleavage For Theme Park Ride

Jessica Rabbit, the Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) animated flesh-baring femme fatale, is getting a wardrobe remake that significantly covers up her tumultuous torso while reinventing her role in the Disneyland attraction Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin.

What Happened: Jessica Rabbit first appeared in the 1988 “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” as an ink-and-paint leading lady sporting a grand bosom barely contained in a tight ruby-red strapless gown that showed off her wasp-waisted physique.

The character’s role in the Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin was that of a distressed damsel being held captive in the trunk of a car by villainous weasels — although her sultry expression and unashamed display of shapely legs suggested that she wasn’t completely anxious about her prisoner status.

However, Disneyland has removed the character from the car’s trunk and replaced it with containers of the toon-erasing “dip.” Jessica Rabbit is also being reimagined as a crime fighter rather than a crime victim, with a wardrobe change that includes a form-fitting trench coat that effectively obscures her cleavage and bare shoulders along with a fedora covering much of her Titian-hued hair.

Why It Happened: Disney has been updating its theme park attractions to erase culturally insensitive stereotypes, most notably by removing the depiction of indigenous peoples as cannibals from the Jungle Cruise attraction and the upcoming replacement of characters and scenes from the still-controversial 1946 “Song of the South” and with the production design of “The Princess and the Frog,” the 2009 feature that was the first to include an African American heroine.

Although Jessica Rabbit was designed as an animated parody of carnal sensuality, the character created a controversy in 1994 when news reports circulated that sharp-eyed cartoon addicts watching the LaserDisc release of “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” in slow motion noticed she wasn't wearing undies in three frames of footage during a skirt-hiking sequence. A Disney spokesperson at the time shrugged and stated, “The movie was never intended for kids anyway.”

Photo: Jessica Rabbit in "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," courtesy of Disney.