Roku Shares Gain On Introducing New App For Shopify Merchants
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 2:39pm   Comments
Roku Shares Gain On Introducing New App For Shopify Merchants
  • Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced a new app that will allow Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) merchants to quickly build, buy, and measure TV streaming advertising campaigns. 
  • Roku's addition to Shopify's marketing solutions will become the first-ever TV streaming app available in the Shopify App Store. It will help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) build stronger brands and increase revenue through TV advertising.
  • Roku's application, likely to launch before the holiday season, will enable Shopify merchants of any size to easily create TV advertising campaigns using precise audiences and measurement throughout their marketing funnel.
  • By launching the new Roku app in the Shopify App Store, merchants can bring their products directly to TV screens while allowing consumers to discover exciting new brands right from their living room.
  • Price Action: ROKU shares traded higher by 1.31% at $320.14 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

