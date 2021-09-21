5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the technology sector:

Agora (NASDAQ:API) - P/E: 1.35 BM Technologies (AMEX:BMTX) - P/E: 4.46 Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) - P/E: 9.97 HP (NYSE:HPQ) - P/E: 8.46 Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) - P/E: 9.07

Most recently, Agora reported earnings per share at -0.05, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at -0.04. Agora does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

BM Technologies's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.1, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.25. BM Technologies does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Arrow Electronics experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 2.84 in Q1 and is now 3.34. Arrow Electronics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

HP has reported Q3 earnings per share at 1.0, which has increased by 7.53% compared to Q2, which was 0.93. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.66%, which has increased by 0.26% from 2.4% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Creative Realities experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.11 in Q1 and is now 0.09. Creative Realities does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.