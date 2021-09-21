Rekor Shares Pop On Road Safety Pilot Deployment In Utah
- Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) subsidiary Waycare has launched the pilot deployment of traffic management technology within the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).
- The pilot, launched in July 2021, will focus on significant corridors in the Salt Lake City region along Interstates 15, 215, and 80 and Utah State Route 201.
- The activation of this UDOT/DPS pilot reflects the continued adoption of Rekor's artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions among government agencies to address the rapidly expanding use cases for better roadway intelligence, CEO Robert A. Berman said.
- The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development recently chose Rekor's technology for a pilot to enhance traffic management operations.
- Price Action: REKR shares traded higher by 8.27% at $9.69 on the last check Tuesday.
