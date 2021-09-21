FedEx To Raise Shipping Rates For FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight Services
- FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, and FedEx Freight, subsidiaries of FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX), will increase shipping rates from January 3, 2022.
- FedEx to increase FedEx Express shipping rates by an average of 5.9% for U.S. domestic, U.S. export, and U.S. import services.
- FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery shipping rates to increase by an average of 5.9%. FedEx Ground Economy shipping rates will also increase.
- FedEx Freight shipping rates to increase by an average of 5.9% for customers who use FXF PZONE and FXF EZONE and by 7.9% for customers who use FXF 1000 and 501. FedEx Freight shipping rates will also increase for shipments within Canada, within Mexico, and between the contiguous U.S. and Mexico.
- FedEx will offer customers who ship internationally with an additional option for time-definite deliveries in one to three business days, starting January 3, 2022.
- Price Action: FDX shares are trading higher by 0.94% at $253.15 during the premarket session on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.