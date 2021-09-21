18 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) rose 37% to $1.78 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Monday. ReWalk Robotics, last month, reported Q2 sales of $1.44 million.
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) rose 15.1% to $5.58 in pre-market trading after the company announced it presented data from the Phase 1/2 trial of eprenetapopt in advanced solid tumors at ESMO Congress 2021.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) rose 14.1% to $3.23 in pre-market trading after tumbling around 14% on Monday. AVCtechnologies recently reported significant debt reduction and increased equity float from conversion of debentures, and renewed focus on additional investment in cloud technology.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) rose 11.1% to $27.79 in pre-market trading. Valneva shares fell 8% on Monday after the company announced it received a termination notice from the UK Government in relation to the Supply Agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares rose 10.1% to $1.31 in pre-market trading after dropping 25% on Monday. Luokung Technology agreed to sell 27.33 million shares at $1.20 per share to raise $32.8 million in a secondary institutional placement.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) rose 8.2% to $3.16 in pre-market trading after the company said its Gibson Technical Services unit has won added telecom project by Charter Communications in Virginia.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) rose 7.7% to $10.02 in pre-market trading after dropping 17% on Monday.
- DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) shares rose 6.8% to $3.44 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Monday.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) rose 6.6% to $5.16 in pre-market trading after dropping over 10% on Monday.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) rose 5.6% to $2.64 in pre-market trading after declining over 11% on Monday.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) rose 5.5% to $3.65 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Monday. Senseonics recently announced collaboration with University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization in Cleveland, Ohio.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) rose 5.3% to $57.14 in pre-market trading after declining over 8% on Monday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) shares fell 31.5% to $8.24 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA identifying deficiencies at a facility of a contract manufacturer for its New Drug Application for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) fell 16.9% to $9.91 in pre-market trading. Edesa Biotech shares jumped more than 100% on Monday after the company announced positive Phase 2 data of its monoclonal antibody in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares fell 12.8% to $7.02 in pre-market trading. Innate Pharma’s partner AstraZeneca recently presented results from the COAST Phase 2 trial during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Congress 2021..
- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) fell 11.2% to $4.14 in pre-market trading after jumping 66% on Monday.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares fell 11% to $5.49 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Monday.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) fell 6.5% to $3.01 in pre-market trading after jumping over 28% on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas