 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

18 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 7:01am   Comments
Share:
18 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) rose 37% to $1.78 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Monday. ReWalk Robotics, last month, reported Q2 sales of $1.44 million.
  • Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) rose 15.1% to $5.58 in pre-market trading after the company announced it presented data from the Phase 1/2 trial of eprenetapopt in advanced solid tumors at ESMO Congress 2021.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) rose 14.1% to $3.23 in pre-market trading after tumbling around 14% on Monday. AVCtechnologies recently reported significant debt reduction and increased equity float from conversion of debentures, and renewed focus on additional investment in cloud technology.
  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) rose 11.1% to $27.79 in pre-market trading. Valneva shares fell 8% on Monday after the company announced it received a termination notice from the UK Government in relation to the Supply Agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001.
  • Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares rose 10.1% to $1.31 in pre-market trading after dropping 25% on Monday. Luokung Technology agreed to sell 27.33 million shares at $1.20 per share to raise $32.8 million in a secondary institutional placement.
  • Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) rose 8.2% to $3.16 in pre-market trading after the company said its Gibson Technical Services unit has won added telecom project by Charter Communications in Virginia.
  • Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) rose 7.7% to $10.02 in pre-market trading after dropping 17% on Monday.
  • DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) shares rose 6.8% to $3.44 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Monday.
  • Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) rose 6.6% to $5.16 in pre-market trading after dropping over 10% on Monday.
  • Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) rose 5.6% to $2.64 in pre-market trading after declining over 11% on Monday.
  • Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) rose 5.5% to $3.65 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Monday. Senseonics recently announced collaboration with University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization in Cleveland, Ohio.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) rose 5.3% to $57.14 in pre-market trading after declining over 8% on Monday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) shares fell 31.5% to $8.24 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA identifying deficiencies at a facility of a contract manufacturer for its New Drug Application for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.
  • Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) fell 16.9% to $9.91 in pre-market trading. Edesa Biotech shares jumped more than 100% on Monday after the company announced positive Phase 2 data of its monoclonal antibody in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
  • Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares fell 12.8% to $7.02 in pre-market trading. Innate Pharma’s partner AstraZeneca recently presented results from the COAST Phase 2 trial during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Congress 2021..
  • ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) fell 11.2% to $4.14 in pre-market trading after jumping 66% on Monday.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares fell 11% to $5.49 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Monday.
  • Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) fell 6.5% to $3.01 in pre-market trading after jumping over 28% on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVCT + APRE)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 19-25): Incyte, Verrica FDA Decisions And Conference Presentations In The Spotlight
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 20, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com