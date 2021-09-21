 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Velodyne Shares Gain On Multi-Year Collaboration With TOPODRONE
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 6:04am   Comments
Share:
Velodyne Shares Gain On Multi-Year Collaboration With TOPODRONE
  • Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ: VLDRforged a multi-year agreement to provide its lidar sensors to Switzerland's TOPODRONE.
  • TOPODRONE develops affordable, high-precision solutions for aerial surveys.
  • Velodyne lidar sensors have helped TOPODRONE to bring high-precision mapping and 3D modeling to demanding environments, including farms, forests, infrastructure, and to support economic and sustainability goals.
  • TOPODRONE uses Velodyne's Puck, Puck Hi-Res, and Ultra Puck as the survey solutions' 3D data perception and mapping sensors.
  • Drones, vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), and backpack systems for mobile laser scanning can avail the TOPODRONE 100 LITE and TOPODRONE 200 ULTRA.
  • TOPODRONE 200 ULTRA with a Supercam SX350 VTOL allows surveyors to cover more than 10 square kilometers per flight with high density and accurate RGB LiDAR point cloud data generated from 150 meters altitude.
  • Price Action: VLDR shares traded higher by 3.62% at $6.3 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VLDR)

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Velodyne Shares Drop As Waymo Moves Out Of Lidar Selling Business
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Why Are Velodyne Shares Trading Higher Today?
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com