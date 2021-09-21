Velodyne Shares Gain On Multi-Year Collaboration With TOPODRONE
- Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ: VLDR) forged a multi-year agreement to provide its lidar sensors to Switzerland's TOPODRONE.
- TOPODRONE develops affordable, high-precision solutions for aerial surveys.
- Velodyne lidar sensors have helped TOPODRONE to bring high-precision mapping and 3D modeling to demanding environments, including farms, forests, infrastructure, and to support economic and sustainability goals.
- TOPODRONE uses Velodyne's Puck, Puck Hi-Res, and Ultra Puck as the survey solutions' 3D data perception and mapping sensors.
- Drones, vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), and backpack systems for mobile laser scanning can avail the TOPODRONE 100 LITE and TOPODRONE 200 ULTRA.
- TOPODRONE 200 ULTRA with a Supercam SX350 VTOL allows surveyors to cover more than 10 square kilometers per flight with high density and accurate RGB LiDAR point cloud data generated from 150 meters altitude.
- Price Action: VLDR shares traded higher by 3.62% at $6.3 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
