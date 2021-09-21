Vintage Wine Estates Appoints Russell Joy As COO
- Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ: VWE) has appointed Russell G. Joy as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective November 1, 2021.
- Joy will succeed Jeff Nicholson, who will retire from the company effective October 29, 2021.
- Joy has held key roles in the wine industry, most recently as General Manager of Napa Wine Company.
- He began his career as a CPA with Touche Ross & Co, now known as Deloitte.
- Price Action: VWE shares closed higher by 0.19% at $10.54 on Monday.
