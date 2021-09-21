 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vintage Wine Estates Appoints Russell Joy As COO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 5:45am   Comments
Share:
Vintage Wine Estates Appoints Russell Joy As COO
  • Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ: VWEhas appointed Russell G. Joy as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective November 1, 2021.
  • Joy will succeed Jeff Nicholson, who will retire from the company effective October 29, 2021.
  • Joy has held key roles in the wine industry, most recently as General Manager of Napa Wine Company.
  • He began his career as a CPA with Touche Ross & Co, now known as Deloitte. 
  • Price Action: VWE shares closed higher by 0.19% at $10.54 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VWE)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com